Fluoride in Gunnedah: poll shows residents split on fluoridation in Gunnedah Shire’s water supply

Source: Namoi Valley Independent | October 27th, 2017 | By Billy Jupp
Location: Australia

GUNNEDAH locals are still divided about adding fluoride to the local water supply, according to a new poll.

The Fairfax Media poll was conducted in the wake of council’s decision on October 18 to allow the NSW Department of Health to conduct public consultation on the issue in Gunnedah.

