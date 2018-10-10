A new study suggests fluoride levels in the urine of pregnant women are twice as high for those living in Canadian cities which add fluoride to the water. This matter is of concern since a Mexican study found an association between prenatal exposure to fluoride and a lower IQ in children.
Some women had twice the level of fluoride
Some Canadian cities began adding fluoride to public drinking water in the 1940s as a way to prevent tooth decay. There was and continues to be much controversy around the practice. Today about 40 per cent of Canadians who use public water supplies receive fluoridated water.
Researchers at York University in Ontario studied just over 2,000 pregnant women in 10 large cities across Canada between 2008 and 2011. They found that women in seven of the cities where water was fluoridated had two times the amount of fluoride in their urine as did the women living in the three cities where water was not fluoridated.
The researchers will investigate whether the prenatal exposure to fluoride in Canadian children results in IQ deficits similar to those found in the Mexican study.
*Original article online at http://www.rcinet.ca/en/2018/10/10/fluoridated-water-iq-study-prenatal/
|
The three studies and the news articles generated:
|Date
|Title
|Source
|Oct 10, 2018
|STUDY: Community Water Fluoridation and Urinary Fluoride Concentrations in a National Sample of Pregnant Women in Canada. By Till et al.
|Environmental Health Perspectives
|Oct 10, 2018
|STUDY: Prenatal fluoride exposure and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms in children at 6–12 years of age in Mexico City. By Bashash et al.
| Environment International
|Oct 10, 2018
|STUDY: Fluoride exposure and thyroid function among adults living in Canada: Effect modification by iodine status. By Malin et al.
|Environment International
|Oct 10, 2018
|Three new studies released today link fluoride exposure to ADHD and thyroid problems — and point to drinking water as the major source of exposure.
|Environmental Health News
By Brian Bienkowski
|Oct 10, 2018
|Higher levels of urinary fluoride associated with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children
|Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
|Oct 10, 2018
|Study: Fluoride levels in pregnant women in Canada show drinking water is primary source of exposure to fluoride=
|Media Release: York University, Toronto, Canada
|Oct 10, 2018
|Fluoride in pregnant women shows water is the primary source
|Radio Canada International
By Lynn Desjardins