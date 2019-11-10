NORTH ATTLEBORO — The board of health has scheduled a Nov. 19 meeting with public works officials to talk about the recent revelation that the town water supply is not getting a full dose of fluoride treatment.
The meeting was originally planned for Tuesday, but was rescheduled.
Health Director Anne Marie Fleming said the board of public works and public works Director Mark Hollowell, who run the water system, have been invited to attend.
*Original article online at https://www.thesunchronicle.com/news/local_news/fluoride-meeting-moved-to-nov-in-north-attleboro/article_2b5f7f00-3f8f-5be8-9422-aa3f8ef55daa.html
See also
Oct 29,2019: North Attleboro not getting the full dose of fluoride in the water
Nov 2, 2019: Half empty: Officials, others dread thought of another fluoride vote in North Attleboro
Nov 2, 2019: North Attleboro. Editorial: Our View: Arrogance at North’s DPW