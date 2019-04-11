Too much fluoride is toxic and can impact brain development in young children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent report about the dangers of fluoride is prompting calls to a Coastal Bend dentist, and he is warning parents not to overreact.

A Centers for Disease Control report points out that parents often allow their children to brush without supervision, leading to kids swallowing more fluoride than they need. Too much fluoride is toxic and can impact brain development in young children.

According to Dr. Paul Kennedy, fluoride can be dangerous if a young child gets too much, but he believes it’s an essential part of every child’s dental health.

“It’s just a smear,” Kennedy said. “I like to use the word smear. You press a little bit out, wipe it on the bristles so you see a little bit coating the bristles, and that’s probably all you need for children. Even some adults, you get enough out of that.”

Kennedy said the brush is the important part and the fluoride will then help strengthen the enamel. He also said fluoride added to water is a very small amount but shows results in fewer cavities among kids.

*Original article online at https://www.kiiitv.com/article/news/local/fluoride-reports-prompts-parents-concerned-calls-to-dentist/503-ee368b2c-ab34-4921-b2f2-f31053992699