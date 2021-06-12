Fluoride Supply Issues for Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority

MPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority (ACMUA) is Experiencing Fluoride Supply Issues ACMUA is providing notification that as of May 18, 2021, the ACMUA fluoride supply has been exhausted and the ACMUA has ceased feeding fluoride into the drinking water system. What should I do? · Children under the age of nine should use an alternative source that is rich in fluoride such as mouthwash or toothpaste. In addition, you may want to consult your dentist about other dental products containing fluoride. Adults and children over age nine should consult their dentist or doctor and show him/her this notice to determine if an alternate source of fluoride should be used. What does this mean? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidance, “water fluoridation prevents tooth decay by providing frequent and consistent contact with low levels of fluoride, ultimately reducing tooth decay by about 25% in children and adults.” What is being done? We anticipate resolving the problem within 2 to 3 months when supplies of fluoride begin to become readily available. We will notify you when we begin adding fluoride again. For more information, please contact Michael A. Armstrong, ACMUA Exe-cutive Director, at (609) 345-3315 or 401 N. Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08404. *Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.* This notice is being sent to you by the ACMUA. PWSID#: NJ0102001. Date distributed: June 9, 2021. Printer Fee: $36.80 Pub Date: June 12, 2021 Order #: 0000167722

*Original article online at https://pressofatlanticcity.com/ads/community/announcements/legal/important-information-about-your-drinking-water/ad_6b94677b-ffca-584e-b448-e9a59be90c72.html