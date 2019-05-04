In March, the City of Sheridan mailed out approximately 12,400 surveys to residents regarding the continuation of fluoridating the water for City of Sheridan, Sheridan Area Water Supply, and Downer Neighborhood Improvement and Service District customers.

Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller says that the results of the survey will be presented to the Council at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.

Mayor Miller said that once the results from the survey are presented, the Council will then consider a resolution in regard to those results.

The Council will also be considering acceptance of the City’s audit for fiscal year 2018. The meeting will take place at 7 pm Monday night in Council Chambers on the third floor of Sheridan City Hall. The meeting will be broadcast live on AM 1410 KWYO and 106.9 FM.

*Original article online at https://www.sheridanmedia.com/news/fluoride-survey-results-be-presented-council105312