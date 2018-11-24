Srikakulam: People residing in eight mandals of the district are mostly depending on fluoride water. In all these seven mandals, fluoride levels are identified as more than the permitted limits in the groundwater.

Fluoride detected in groundwaters of Nandigama, Tekkali, Santhabommali, Meliaputti, Ponduru, G Sigadam, Ranastalam and Laveru mandals in the district.

In all the eight mandals, fluoride spreads in 547 habitations and nearly 3.60 lakh people are inevitably consuming the groundwater in which fluoride content is more than the permitted limits. Normally fluoride content is existing in groundwater up to 1.5 parts per million (PPM) which is not dangerous for consumption as drinking water. But in all the above eight mandals, the PPM level is more than 1.5 which is dangerous for consumption.

Fluoride is at alarming levels in groundwater at Velagada, Chandrayyapeta in G Sigadam mandal, GG Valasa, Chinna Murapaka, Peddakottapalli, Kandipeta, Bejjipuram, Bonthupeta, Peddaraopalli, Nakkapeta, Budathavalasa, Neelipuram, Lopenta, Karaganipeta, Kesavarayunipalem and Hanumayyapeta in Laveru mandal, Kammasigadam, Pydi Bhimavaram, Mukkupalavalasa in Ranastalam mandal, Penubarthi, Alamajipeta in Ponduru mandal, Parsurampuram, Yerragadda in Meliaputti mandal, Narsingapalli, Kittalapadu, Buragam, Santhavanipeta, Vemulada, Telineelapuram in Tekkali mandal, Sailada, RG Boddapadu, Routhupuram in Nandigama mandal.

In Tekkali Assembly segment, Tekkali, Nandigama, Santhabommali mandals need safe drinking water from where Minister for Transport K Atchannaidu is representing as an MLA. In Etcherla Assembly segment, Ranastalam and Laveru mandals also need safe drinking water from where Minister for Energy and TDP state president K Kala Venkata Rao is representing as an MLA.

Interestingly both the fluoride-affected mandals are belonging to two ministers from the district and where people are waiting for safe water. Safe drinking water schemes proposed in all fluoride-hit villages with an estimated cost of Rs 25.64 crore, said rural water supply superintendent engineer (SE), T Srinivasa Rao.

