Single member districts, fluoridation and management of growth were a handful of topics candidates vying for a pair of Buda city council seats took on in Monday’s forum held at City Hall.

The event, held by the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, featured candidates Jose Montoya and Paul Dagereau, who are vying for the unexpired Place 4 seat, and candidates Remy Fallon and Clark Beach, who seek the Place 5 seat.

Also answering several questions was Evan Ture, who is running unopposed for the Place 6 seat, as well as current city council Place 4 member George Haehn, who is running unopposed for mayor.

Each candidate was asked about the possibility of transitioning to single member districts and their views on water fluoridation, as well as what their first actions would be if elected to the council. They were also asked what their visions of Buda are for the next 20 years.

Fallon, Beach and Montoya were all in favor of single member districts in order to ensure more adequate representation across the city. Daugereau felt Buda was not yet ready for single member districts using the two uncontested races as evidence of his views.

Fallon, Beach and Daugereau agreed that fluoridation was an “unnecessary” cost to the city, while Montoya remained neutral on the subject.

When asked about future business growth in Buda, as well as incentives offered to incoming businesses, Beach and Daugereau opted for targeted incentives.

Montoya maintained a conservative approach to incentives and Fallon urged more incentives to small, local Buda businesses.

All candidates said if elected they would focus primarily on seeing the 2014 bond projects completed as well as other specific areas of concern. Those extended to roads, the Main Street program and establishing the city’s new unified development code.

Early voting for the Buda city council elections begin Oct. 23. Election Day is Nov. 7.

*Original article online at https://haysfreepress.com/2017/10/18/fluoride-voter-districts-top-buda-forum/