Fluoride’s future in Calgary still an open question after council eyes city report

Source: Calgary Herald | By Madeline Smith
Posted on December 1st, 2020
Location: Canada, Alberta

The city stopped adding fluoride to drinking water after a council vote to remove it in 2011, and city officials say reintroducing it would cost $30.1 million over a 20-year service life

A council committee looked at a new report on water fluoridation without much fanfare Tuesday.

Council accepted the information Tuesday without any further questions, but Mayor Naheed Nenshi said this could be an opening for council members to make a move on fluoride.

“A number of members of council who previously voted to remove (fluoride) asked to have this work done,” he said, adding that some may have had “second thoughts” on the issue, but he hasn’t talked with councillors about it in detail.

Council could opt to do nothing and leave things as they are, but Nenshi said there’s also the possibility to ask for another plebiscite on fluoridating Calgary’s water or putting forward a motion to start adding it again.Calgarians approved fluoridation in two plebiscites in the 1980s and 1990s after rejecting it in three previous votes from earlier decades.

Alberta Health’s official stance on water fluoridation is supportive of the practice, calling it “safe, effective and cost effective.” In Canada, fluoride at 0.7 mg/L is considered the optimal level to support dental health. There is naturally occurring fluoride in Calgary’s water, but at slightly lower levels.

Nenshi said the cost of reintroducing fluoride is less daunting than it looks, and the spending notably wouldn’t increase property taxes.

“It sounds like a bi

