“The new website tells the story of this diverse group of chemicals, including the fact that they can be used safely and are an important part of modern life,” said Jessica Bowman, executive director of the FluoroCouncil.

Fluorinated chemicals, specifically per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), represent a diverse class of chemistries characterized by the strong bond between fluorine and carbon. The website explains the different types of fluorinated chemicals and the many roles they play in products. Indeed, PFAS enables a variety of products that industry and consumers rely on every day, from cell phones and fuel efficient cars to solar panels and stain resistant furniture.

The unveiling of this website comes after members of the FluoroCouncil, as part of the 2010/2015 PFOA Stewardship Program, transitioned from older fluorinated chemistries, often referred to as long-chain PFAS, to newer products which include short-chain PFAS, which have significantly improved health and safety profiles. The new website highlights and explains the large body of research on many of the newer, short-chain fluorinated chemistries currently on the market.

“This gives the public an opportunity to examine the science, which addresses questions about the safety profile of these chemistries,” Bowman said.

Those interested in visiting the website should go to https://fluorocouncil.com/. Bowman said she encourages those interested in the content of the website to share it with others who may have an interest.

“We want as many people as possible to know about this resource,” she said. “It’s a one-stop shop for a breadth of information related to fluorinated chemistries.”

The FluoroCouncil is a global organization representing the world’s leading FluoroTechnology companies. Founded in 2011, our membership includes companies that manufacture, formulate or process fluoropolymer products, fluorotelomer-based products, fluoro-surfactants, and fluoro-surface property modification agents.

