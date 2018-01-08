The global Fluorosurfactants market was valued at USD 418.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 946.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Fluorosurfactants are chemical compounds made up of several fluorine atoms. They have a hydrophilic head and a fluorine tail. The reactive nature of fluorine is used in the manufacture of detergents and paints. However, the major restraint for market growth is the toxicity of fluorine.

The market is driven by the better performance of fluorosurfactants in various application areas, such as paints & coatings and specialty detergents ascompared to other surfactants, and the increasing demand for less toxic, short-chain fluorosurfactants due to stringent environmental regulations.

The paints & coatings application segment accounted for the largest share of the global fluorosurfactants market. Fluorosurfactants are used in paints & coatings owing to their better wetting and leveling properties as compared to other surfactants. The growth of the paints & coatings industry globally is driving the paints & coatings application segment of the fluorosurfactants market. The specialty detergents segment accounted for the second-largest market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. The Chemours Company

3. Merck KGaa

4. Asahi Glass Co Ltd.

5. Tyco International PLC

6. DIC Corporation

7. Omnova Solution Inc.

8. Pilot Chemical Company

9. Innovative Chemical Technologies Inc.

10. Advanced Polymer Inc.

Research Methodology:-

Research study on the Global Fluorosurfactants Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for short chain surfactants

1.2 Better performance of fluorosurfactants than hydrocarbons

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High price of fluorosurfactants

2.2 Toxicity associated with long chain fluorosurfactants

Market Segmentation:

The global Fluorosurfactants Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Anionic

1.2 Cationic

1.4 Amphoteric

2. By Application:

2.1 Mining & Oilfield

2.2 Specialty Detergents

2.3 Paints & Coatings

2.4 Firefighting

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa