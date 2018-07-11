Fluoride was yet again the head of discussion at the Franklin General Authority meeting Tuesday as the group’s members agreed to seek continued fluoridation services for the area’s small children.
The conversation with interested community members, including retired dentist James Knarr and Child Development Centers executive director Rina Irwin, followed the authority’s decision last month to terminate fluoridation services due to a fluoride leak into the city’s water system in February…
