Excerpt from article on Top 200 Environmental Firms:

Twenty-five years ago, German contracting and industrial giant Bauer AG, based near Munich, formed a corporate unit to contend with contamination on its global construction sites. Today, that unit is thriving, serving its municipal and industrial clients in the areas of remediation, waste management, water-wastewater treatment and natural-resource protection. Making its debut on this year’s Top 200 list, Bauer Resources GmbH (No.49) reported about $232 million in global revenue…

In Africa, which accounted for about 5% of revenue, Bauer has built solar-based defluoridation plants in Ghana to reduce naturally occurring fluoride in drinking water.

