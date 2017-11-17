Excerpts:

GOUVERNEUR — Dr. Mark L. Franke of Gouverneur, a dentist with Community Health Center of the North Country (CHCNC), has been honored with a Community Health Hero award.

The award was made by the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization (FDRHPO) and the North Country Health Compass Partners.

Franke has worked in Canton at the CHCNC since 2000 and has become known in the community as the “dentist whisperer” for his unique ability to foster a trusting relationship with patients of all ages and needs, the press release announcing the award said…

He also visits local elementary schools in February during National Children’s Dental Health Month to speak to children about the importance of oral health, and is an advocate for water fluoridation throughout St. Lawrence County’s towns and villages…

*Original article online at http://northcountrynow.com/honors-recognition/gouverneur-resident-honored-community-health-hero-award-0221924