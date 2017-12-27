Who: Oral Health Task Force

Where: Families, day-cares, and other homes where children either live or visit on a consistent basis

When: Sunday, 12/31/2017 (All day)

The Oral Health Task Force is offering free fluoride well-testing for families, day-cares, and other homes where children either live or visit on a consistent basis. This offer includes pre-natal moms and young adults up to 26 years old. More information is available from Georgene at 218-387-2334.

*Original article online at http://www.wtip.org/free-fluoride-well-testing-21