Tuesday night the Green Bay city council took up the issue of fluoride in the city’s drinking water — ultimately declining to remove it from the city’s water supply.

The council asked for public input on the issue after a local mother expressed concern about risks of exposing people to fluoride chemicals.

Others spoke in support of fluoridating the water, saying it doesn’t present any adverse effects.

Fluoride was originally added to the city water supply to make sure people got the recommended levels of fluoride for dental and oral health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the safety of fluoride in drinking water has been studied frequently for decades and it’s been proven to prevent tooth decay and reduce health care costs.

• Original article online at http://www.wbay.com/content/news/Green-Bay-council-keeps-fluoride-in-city-water-415637173.html