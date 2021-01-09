Groundwater near Panipat refinery unfit for drinking

Fluoride, uranium above prescribed limit



Panipat, January 9

The groundwater in villages adjoining Indian Oil Corporation Limited refinery here has been found unfit for drinking, according to a survey by the Central Ground Water Board. The pH value of water was not found up to the mark at certain places while heavy metals — iron, fluoride and uranium — were found in excess of the prescribed limit at other places.

The Public Health and Engineering Department now proposes to dig new borewells to provide clean drinking water.

