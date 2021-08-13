Excerpt

Nine of the 23 districts in West Bengal suffer from severe arsenic contamination in groundwater and three other districts had reported fluoride contamination.

Geographically, arsenic contamination has been found in the districts belonging to the lower Gangetic alluvial plains, while fluoride concentration was found in the southwestern districts that are topographically part of the eastern extension of the Chotanagpur plateau. Nitrate concentration has been found in both alluvial plains (Nadia) and the relatively barren, Jharkhand-bordering mining belt of West Bardhaman.

*Original article online at https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-groundwater-nitrate-new-concern-for-arsenic-hit-bengal/391314