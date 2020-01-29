THE plan to fluoridate Gunnedah’s water supply has moved a step closer to fruition after a vital piece of equipment was given the green light.
The NSW Ministry of Health has confirmed it will meet the costs of a centralised fluoridation dosing system, including a new chlorination system and pumping station.
Gunnedah Shire Council water services manager Kevin Sheridan said the decision meant the project was approaching the finish line.
“We have identified a council-owned site on Kelvin Road reserve for the new plant,” he said.
“We are in the final design stages and are hoping to proceed as soon as possible with the project.”
Fluoridation of the water supply was endorsed at the council’s December 2017 meeting.
The council then presented its plans for the system to the state government, asking it to meet the cost.
Mr Sheridan said it would have great benefits for the community.
“It is great news for Gunnedah that the state government has agreed to meet the costs of a centralised fluoridation dosing system,” Mr Sheridan said.
“Although it has been a long process to get to this stage, the end result will be well worth it for the community.
“A centralised system will mean improved water quality outcomes, better water management, and will minimise the ongoing costs.”
Gunnedah deputy mayor Rob Hooke said he was pleased to see the project progressing.
“This centralised fluoridation system is really going to bring our water supply into the 21st century,” Cr Hooke said.
“The new system, while more expensive than what council initially put forward, will be far more efficient.
“It will allow us to control water quality and fluoridation all in the one spot.
“We have waited for quite a long time for this project to gain momentum and while it was contentious in the past, it is certainly for the betterment of our community.
“Honestly, it is fantastic the state government has thrown its support behind this infrastructure, which will benefit our community long-term.”
*Original article online at https://www.northerndailyleader.com.au/story/6604552/fluoride-project-moves-on-as-water-system-plan-approved/