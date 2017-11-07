RESIDENTS can now officially have their say on mounting calls for Gunnedah Shire Council to pursue water fluoridation of the local water supply.

NSW Health has been working with Gunnedah Shire Council (GSC) to consider fluoridation of the Gunnedah town water supply.

“Over the next two months, NSW Health will provide the Gunnedah community with information about water fluoridation,” GSC Acting Director Infrastructure Services Edward Paas said.

“The community will have an opportunity to have their say through submissions during this consultation process.

“A fact sheet prepared by NSW Health has already been distributed with Gunnedah Shire’s quarterly rates notices to give our community access to information on the matter. A website with further information and to accept submissions has also been launched by NSW Health to make it easy for our residents to have their say.”

If introduced, this would also apply to the Curlewis water supply following the planned Curlewis Pipeline Project.

A NSW Health spokesman echoed the sentiment.

“NSW Health is encouraging council to pursue water fluoridation to allow the Gunnedah community to receive the proven benefits of fluoride that have been available to most of NSW for nearly 50 years,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the NVI today.

“Adding fluoride to drinking water helps to reduce tooth decay, and has no negative health effects.

“Studies estimate that for every dollar invested in water fluoridation, between $7 and $18 is directly saved in avoided dental treatment costs. The NSW government would provide a 100 per cent subsidy for the cost of constructing a fluoridation system at Gunnedah.”

Following the consultation period, NSW Health will prepare an independent report for GSC to make a final decision. Submissions can be made until December 8 by visiting www.gunnedahfluoride.com.au

*Original article online at http://www.northerndailyleader.com.au/story/5039911/submissions-open-on-fluoridation-of-gunnedah-water-supply-proposal/