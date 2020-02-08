THE SENATE

THE THIRTIETH LEGISLATURE

REGULAR SESSION OF 2020

COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY Kenekoa/Senator Karl Rhoads, Luna Ho‘omalu/Chair Kenekoa/Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Hope Luna Ho‘omalu/Vice Chair

NOTICE OF HEARING

DATE: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 TIME: 9:00 a.m. PLACE: Conference Room 016 State Capitol 415 South Beretania Street

A G E N D A

SB 2997 Status & Testimony RELATING TO HEALTH. Requires certain water suppliers to adjust the levels of fluoride in public water systems. Requires the Department of Health to provide technical assistance. Requires reports to the Legislature on compliance, and on the procurement of dental care insurance by residents of this State. Becomes void when 100% of the residents of this State have either obtained or affirmatively rejected dental care insurance, pursuant to a proclamation issued by the Governor.

Decision Making to follow, if time permits.

