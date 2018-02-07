Bill scheduled to be heard by HHS on Wednesday, 02-07-18 10:30AM in House conference room 329.
Measure Title: RELATING TO A NON-BINDING REFERENDUM ON STATEWIDE COMMUNITY WATER FLUORIDATION.
Report Title: Community Water Fluoridation; Non-binding Referendum
Description: Proposes a non-binding, statewide referendum on whether the State should pursue policies and programs for community water fluoridation in order to improve the overall dental health of Hawaii’s children and adults.
Package: Keiki Caucus
Current Referral: HHS (House Committee on Health & Human Services), JUD (House Committee on Judiciary)
Introducer(s): Matthew LoPresti (D), Sharon Har (D), Bertrand Kobayashi (D)
|Status Text
|1/20/2017
|H
|Pending introduction.
|1/23/2017
|H
|Pass First Reading
|1/25/2017
|H
|Referred to HLT, JUD, referral sheet 3
|11/30/2017
|D
|Carried over to 2018 Regular Session.
|1/17/2018
|H
|Re-referred to HHS, JUD, referral sheet 1
|2/2/2018
|H
