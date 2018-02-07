Fluoride Action Network

Hawaii HB577: Feb 7 Hearing on Non-binding Referendum on Drinking Water Fluoridation

Source: Hawaii State Legislature | February 7th, 2018
Location: United States, Hawaii

Bill scheduled to be heard by HHS on Wednesday, 02-07-18 10:30AM in House conference room 329.

Measure Title: RELATING TO A NON-BINDING REFERENDUM ON STATEWIDE COMMUNITY WATER FLUORIDATION.

Report Title: Community Water Fluoridation; Non-binding Referendum

Description: Proposes a non-binding, statewide referendum on whether the State should pursue policies and programs for community water fluoridation in order to improve the overall dental health of Hawaii’s children and adults.

Package: Keiki Caucus

Current Referral: HHS (House Committee on Health & Human Services), JUD (House Committee on Judiciary)

Introducer(s): Matthew LoPresti (D), Sharon Har (D), Bertrand Kobayashi (D)

1/20/2017 H Pending introduction.
1/23/2017 H Pass First Reading
1/25/2017 H Referred to HLT, JUD, referral sheet 3
11/30/2017 D Carried over to 2018 Regular Session.
1/17/2018 H Re-referred to HHS, JUD, referral sheet 1
2/2/2018 H Bill scheduled to be heard by HHS on Wednesday, 02-07-18 10:30AM in House conference room 329.

Read A Bill for an Act on the non-binding referendum for drinking water fluoridation

*Original online at https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&billnumber=577

 

