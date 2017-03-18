FELLSMERE — The city’s water supply will remain fluoridated, at least until April 6, when the City Council plans to vote on whether to continue the process.

City Manager Jason Nunemaker earlier this month proposed ending water fluoridation to save the $4,000 annual expense. The city began the process as part of a five-year grant it received and that the five-year period has expired, he said.

But local health organizations such as the Indian River County Health Department and Treasure Coast Community Health protested. Dr. Johnny Johnson, president of the American Fluoridation Society, addressed the council this week, expressing his support for continued treatment of the water.

“There is such a need in this community for dental care and we don’t want to see fluoridation stop,” said Miranda Hawker, Health Department administrator. “Fluoride is an extremely effective public-health measure to prevent tooth decay.”

Since fluoride was added to Fellsmere water five years ago, Treasure Coast Community Health’s dental program has seen a dramatic decline in cavities in children, CEO Vicki Soule said.

The City Council will consider the issue again April 6.

• Original article online at http://www.tcpalm.com/story/news/local/shaping-our-future/2017/03/17/health-groups-fight-elimination-fluoride-fellsmere-water-supply/99319378/