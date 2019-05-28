Fluoride Action Network

Health summit to discuss impact of Flint water crisis on oral health

Source: MLive.com | May 28th, 2019 | By Emilly Davis
Location: United States, Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, MI- Community members can learn about the Flint water crisis’ impact on oral health in adults and children at the 2019 Oral Health Summit for the Genesee County Area on Friday, June 14.

The summit, which will take place at the Mott Community College Event Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be hosted by The Genesee Health Plan Oral Health Coalition and the Michigan Oral Health Coalition.

