“We partnered with the Michigan Oral Health Coalition to host this year’s summit because we know how important oral health is on overall health. Through our local coalition hosting this summit, community members can learn more about current oral health issues and the impact of the Flint water crisis on oral health,” said Jim Milanowski, Genesee Health Plan president and CEO.

The summit will touch on a number of other oral health issues including maternal oral health, infant oral health, water fluoridation, health conditions caused by poor oral health and how oral health impacts the overall health of the body.

It will end with a panel discussion about the barriers that can prevent people from accessing oral health services, such as social and cultural barriers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for people to gather together and network while learning more about oral health issues that are affecting our communities,” said Patti Ulrich, Michigan Oral Health Coalition interim executive director. “People taking part in this program will know how to readily identify opportunities to develop medical and dental integration and get a timely update on the fluoridation of water and the impact that the Flint water crisis has had in our region.”

The summit is free to attend, although those who wish to attend must register by going to https://conta.cc/2HNnW5z. Attendees may receive four continuing education credits for attending the summit. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

*Original article online at https://www.mlive.com/community/2019/05/health-summit-to-discuss-impact-of-flint-water-crisis-on-oral-health.html