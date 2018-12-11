The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is soliciting written comments regarding the Healthy People 2030 objectives. The public comment period will be open from December 3, 2018 through January 17, 2019.

Previous public comments on the proposed Healthy People 2030 framework helped shape the vision, mission, foundational principles, plan of action, and overarching goals for Healthy People 2030. In this public comment period, we would like your input on the proposed Core, Developmental, and Research objectives.

Please read the objective selection criteria prior to reviewing and commenting on the proposed objectives.

Healthy People Overview

Healthy People focuses on critical health promotion and disease prevention topics. Since its launch in 1979, the initiative has grown substantially—increasing from 226 objectives in 15 topic areas for Healthy People 1990 to more than 1,200 objectives in 42 topic areas for Healthy People 2020. Because stakeholders have indicated a desire for a more specific and targeted initiative in the next decade, Healthy People 2030 will be a streamlined set of national health objectives guiding the Nation in efforts to improve health. While this translates to a smaller set of objectives, Heathy People 2030 will continue to represent critical public health priorities by addressing the leading causes of morbidity and mortality and driving action at the national, state, and local levels.

Public Comment on Proposed Objectives for 2030

Healthy People 2030 will have 3 types of objectives: Core, Developmental, and Research. You may comment on individual Core objectives and on the set of Developmental and Research objectives for each topic area. Proposed objectives are organized by Healthy People 2020 topic areas—except for objectives related to opioids, which can be found in the new Opioids topic area. The final objectives may be organized differently in Healthy People 2030.

Core Objectives

Core objectives must meet the following 5 criteria to be included in Healthy People 2030. Core objectives should:

Have a reliable, nationally representative data source with baseline data no older than 2015

Have 2 additional data points during the decade

Be of national importance

Have effective, evidence-based interventions available to achieve the objective

Have data to help address disparities and achieve health equity

Developmental Objectives

Developmental objectives will have the following characteristics:

Represent high priority issues

Do not have reliable baseline data yet

Have evidence-based interventions available

Research Objectives

Research objectives will have the following characteristics:

Represent key opportunities to make progress in areas with limited prior research, a high health or economic burden, or significant disparities between population groups

May or may not have reliable baseline data

Do not have evidence-based interventions available

We also invite you to propose additional objectives for consideration that address critical public health issues. All proposed new objectives must meet each of the objective selection criteria.

Participate in Public Comment

If you would like to submit a comment, you will need to register or log in. You can review the proposed objectives and read others’ comments without registering. You may also email comments on the proposed objectives to HP2030@hhs.gov.

Comment on proposed objectives for 2030 Propose a new objective for 2030

The public comment period will be open until Thursday, January 17 at 5:00 p.m. ET. All comments received will be moderated prior to publishing. For questions about public comment, please email HP2030@hhs.gov.

All comments received during the public comment period will be carefully reviewed by HHS.

