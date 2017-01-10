Honeywell is reducing production capacity and cutting 22 jobs at their Metropolis plant due to ongoing challenges in the nuclear industry.

Honeywell issued a release Tuesday citing international challenges and an oversupply of uranium hexafluoride – or UF6 prompted the reduction. A portion of the plant’s contractor team will also be reduced.

According to Honeywell Director of Global Public Relations Josh Byerly, the cuts include seven union workers, 15 salaried workers and some contractor employees.

The statement said cuts will better position the Honeywell plant moving forward.

Full Statement: