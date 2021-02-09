Honeywell to reopen Metropolis, Ill. plant

“As the only domestic uranium conversion facility, Honeywell’s Metropolis Works facility has been an important national strategic asset, well-positioned to satisfy UF6 demand both in the U.S. and abroad. Honeywell is planning to restart production at Metropolis Works in early 2023, with preparations beginning this year. Honeywell will hire 160 full-time employees as well as contractors by the end of next year. We’re proud to bring these jobs back to the Metropolis community to meet the needs of our customers.”