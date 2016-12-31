As so many supporters are interested in whether we will make our goals of 1,000 supporters and $150,000 by midnight, we are listing the totals on a hourly basis for today, December 31.
8 am, $139,732 from 645 supporters
9 am, $139,942 from 650 supporters
10 am, $140,117 from 658 supporters
11 am, $142,706 from 673 supporters
Noon, $142,806 from 687 supporters
1 pm, $142,856 from 689 supporters
2 pm, $143,221 from 694 supporters
3 pm, $148,757 from 705 supporters
4 pm, $149,243 from 722 supporters
Next posting at 6 pm
If you want to donate, please go to our secure online server
Many thanks from the Team at FAN