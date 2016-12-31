As so many supporters are interested in whether we will make our goals of 1,000 supporters and $150,000 by midnight, we are listing the totals on a hourly basis for today, December 31.

8 am, $139,732 from 645 supporters

9 am, $139,942 from 650 supporters

10 am, $140,117 from 658 supporters

11 am, $142,706 from 673 supporters

Noon, $142,806 from 687 supporters

1 pm, $142,856 from 689 supporters

2 pm, $143,221 from 694 supporters

3 pm, $148,757 from 705 supporters

4 pm, $149,243 from 722 supporters

Next posting at 6 pm

If you want to donate, please go to our secure online server

Many thanks from the Team at FAN