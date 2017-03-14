The parliamentary Committee on Budget has promised to set aside funds in the 2017-18 financial year to resolve the problem of high fluoride content in water consumed in Naivasha.

This emerged when members of the committee held a public hearing in ACK Hall, Naivasha, where the issue dominated discussion. Residents said they have suffered for years because of high levels of fluoride in water.

“Our children cannot be employed in the hospitality and security sectors due to the coloured teeth, a condition caused by high fluoride levels,” resident James Mburu said.

Reacting to the calls, Kipipiri MP Samuel Gichigi said the problem is sensitive. He said they will recommend that the state allocates funds to construct a dam in Nyandarua county to serve Naivasha residents.

“The main issue that came from this meeting is water and as a committee, we shall make sure the government allocates funds for a water dam to resolve the problem,” he said.

Gichigi criticised the defunct Transitional Authority for failing ito educate the electorate on the duties of the national and county governments.

