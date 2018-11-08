VOTERS SAY NO TO FLUORIDE

Houston voters took action to end the 16-year practice of fluoridation of the city’s water supply. With a 482-292 vote, the public ended a long – and often times heated – debate in city government.

The Houston City Council in May unanimously voted to place the issue on the ballot following a public meeting and several weeks of discussion on the matter. The group had the option to do nothing, remove fluoride after giving state regulators a 90-day notice or let the public decide.

An effort was made by citizens two years prior to stop the fluoridation practice. The council did not take auction.

*Original article titled Lindsey and Long win county races; Houston voters eliminate fluoride in water supply, online at https://www.houstonherald.com/news/lindsey-and-long-win-county-races-houston-voters-eliminate-fluoride/article_bfa18472-e249-11e8-985f-17d4ba0c748a.html