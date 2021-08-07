How sulfuric acid nearly ended up in a Michigan community’s water supply

When you dilute sulfuric acid with water, you get battery acid.

That’s what Metro Detroit community of New Baltimore nearly created in its water supply accidentally last month, due to a labeling mishap.

New Baltimore Water Plant Superintendent Chris Hiltunen said on Sunday, July 11, an employee was pumping several gallons of what they believed to be fluorosilicic acid, a fluoride product regularly used to treat drinking water, from a barrel into a 70-gallon storage tank that feeds into the water supply serving about 14,000 people.

“There was a chemical reaction there,” Hiltunen said. “It heated up and you could definitely tell it wasn’t what it was supposed to be.”

Luckily, Hiltunen said, the plant was shut down at the time, so the chemical didn’t get added to the water supply. Everything was shut down and the chemical supplier, Detroit-based PVS Chemicals, was notified

“PVS had sent out a driver to pick up samples of the chemical that was delivered and they took them back to their lab and tested them,” Hiltunen said. “They found it to be sulfuric acid.”

Sulfuric acid is a corrosive and toxic chemical commonly found in drain cleaners, fertilizers, antifreeze, batteries and detergents.]

The supposed fluoride shipment to New Baltimore impacted four barrels, each labeled as fluorosilicic acid but found to contain sulfuric acid. Whether mislabeled barrels were shipped to other customers and what led to the mistake is unclear.

“I’m actually still waiting on their final report,” Hiltunen said. “It’s, in my opinion, unacceptable that it’s taken this long.