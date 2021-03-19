H?nua 1080 drop: Auckland Council liquidating Friends of Sherwood Trust over legal challenge

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

Molecular structure of highly toxic Sodium fluoroacetate (known as 1080). For more info, albeit outdated, go to

http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/pesticides/sodium.fluoroacetate-page.htm



An anti-1080 charity with more than three decades’ experience could soon be extinct after failing to pay the nearly $30,000 it owes Auckland ratepayers over a failed legal challenge.

In 2018, the Friends of Sherwood Trust took Auckland Council and the Department of Conversation to the Environment Court over their planned 1080 poison drop in the H?nua Ranges.

They won an injunction temporarily suspending the operation, but the court later threw out the case, stating: “We are not persuaded that there is likely to be serious harm to the environment if the proposed application proceeds.”

The trust then, despite not appealing that decision, attempted in December to proceed with an application to prevent the 1080 drop, even though it had already occurred by October.

They later withdrew this application.

Auckland Council and DoC sought costs for both legal actions, submitting arguments put forward were “without substance” and their case “poorly presented”.

In a decision on the first costs application Environment Judge Melanie Harland said the court agreed.

“The applicants did not provide the necessary admissible proof to support their case about adverse effects,” the decision read.

She ordered the trust to pay nearly $20,000 to DoC – about a third of its costs, and nearly $23,000 to the council – about half of its total costs.

The council and DoC sought similar amounts again for the second application, which the judge ruled excessive but still ordered the trust to pay them each $5000.

*Original article online at https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/hunua-1080-drop-auckland-council-liquidating-friends-of-sherwood-trust-over-legal-challenge/GOIQDUQ3DSSB7YKTSX7O63Q3YE/