Sri Ramalingeswara Weaker Section Co-op Housing Society, a charitable trust based out of Hyderabad, Telangana today announced a unique program to address the growing menace of Fluoride in the ground water across the states of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh in partnership with the Mumbai-based next generation social enterprise, Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd. More than 90% of the districts in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have serious contamination of Fluoride in the groundwater. Fluorosis is a serious public health risk affecting the bones, teeth and also the renal system. In addition to fluoride, bacteriological contamination also gets into the water during transportation and distribution.

Sri Ramalingeswara Charitable Trust has been working tirelessly to address the Fluoride problem, as the population in the weaker and underprivileged section is the most affected. Commenting on this unique program Shri TSN Murthy, Managing Trustee of the Sri Ramalingeswara Charitable Trust said, “ We are really blessed to launch this unique program architected by “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Founder of Aquakraft Projects Pvt. Ltd. His strong understanding of the problem and subsequent structuring of a customised solution comes from 8 years of extensive rural exposure of having travelled over 800 villages cross India trying to address drinking water problems. The trust will be implementing over 1000 aquatm’s – Water ATMs in the next 15 months at identified locations by facilitating space, water connection, and electricity connection from the local municipal authorities.

The capacity of these water ATMs will range from 500 litres per day to 2500 litres per day depending on the location & footfall. Women Entrepreneurs, SHGs, Youth Clubs will be identified & formally trained under a Skill Development Course called “SWACHH”, an acronym for Sanitation & Water for Community Health & Hygiene. The capital cost of the aquatm, which will range from Rs. 4.6 lacs to Rs. 7.3 lacs, will be funded under the various Entrepreneurship Development Financing schemes launched by the Government of India & CSR initiatives of Corporates. The Trust is making 7 acres of land at Kukatpally near Hyderabad available to Aquakraft for setting up an integrated manufacturing, testing & skill development facility to manage this program.”

“We are very privileged to work with Sri Ramalingeswara Charitable Trust as they bring the much needed grass root connect which is most critical for the success of such a unique & large scale social intervention. The program is unique in many ways. Firstly, the technology used in the filtration process is totally green with no wastage of water (unlike Reverse Osmosis) and works on gravity with very limited use of electricity. Secondly, these aquatm’s will be operated and managed by Women Entrepreneurs/SHGs/Youth Clubs who will be trained vocationally.

The aquatm’s will vend water at the IRCTC-approved rates of Re 1/- for 300 ml, Rs. 3/- per litre & Rs. 5/- per litre in clay bottles instead of plastic making the entire initiative CLEAN & GREEN. We are also very pleased with the land that has been offered by the Trust for manufacturing & skill development and it will be our earnest endeavor to employ only women in this facility making it a first of its kind All Round Women Empowerment Program,” said “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Chairman & Managing Director – Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd.

