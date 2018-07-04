Robyn Northey engaged in a comment thread in response to a press release being posted on the Fluoride Free Facebook page this week.

An Auckland District Health Board member has wished “very painful toothache” upon a group of anti-flouride campaigners.

The outburst was sparked by the Supreme Court’s ruling on June 27 to uphold the South Taranaki District Council’s right to add fluoride to the area’s water supply.

Robyn Northey, an Auckland District Health Board member and former school dental nurse, disagreed with the press release Fluoride Free NZ posted on its Facebook page regarding the decision.

Northey began with a comment saying that as a qualified health professional, she had seen the difference in health outcomes where water was non-fluoridated.

A DHB spokeswoman said dental decay was the most prevalent chronic and irreversible disease in New Zealand.

“Many health professionals who see first-hand the negative effects the absence of fluoride in a diet can have on oral health are passionate about the importance of fluoridation.”

The spokeswoman said Northey was taking part in the online debate in a personal capacity.

The Medical Council maintains social media guidelines for medical professionals, but a spokeswoman from the council said those did not apply to DHB members.

Northey declined to comment.

*Original article online at https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/105234410/i-hope-you-have-very-painful-toothache-auckland-dhb-members-outburst-at-antifluoride-campaigners