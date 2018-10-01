Fluoride Action Network

home // News // ‘I love fluoride’ campaign proves effective in New York //

‘I love fluoride’ campaign proves effective in New York

Source: ADA News (American Dental Association) | October 1st, 2018 | By Michelle Manchir
Location: United States, New York

Potsdam, N.Y. — Following a year of public discussion, an outspoken group of health care professionals and residents in this village of about 16,000 helped convince officials to continue fluoridating the local water supply.

The Potsdam Village Board voted 4-1 Sept. 17 to continue water fluoridation for about 10,000 on the water system. The issue came up about a year ago when officials discussed replacing outdated fluoridation equipment. A village resident “started pressuring trustees to have fluoride removed, falsely claiming it was leaching lead from the pipes,” said Potsdam oral surgeon Dr. Lee Akin, who was among the local dentists who helped educate others about the safety and efficacy of water fluoridation.

Dr. Akin said a lot of his time at public meetings on the matter was spent refuting misinformation shared by a small group of people in the town opposing fluoridation.

Dr. Akin said his own education related to the safety and effectiveness of fluoridation was key in helping others understand. Having earned his D.D.S. at the University of California San Francisco, Dr. Akin counts UCSF professor Dr. Howard Pollick as a mentor. Dr. Pollick has published research on the role of fluoride in the prevention of tooth decay and serves as an ADA spokesman on fluoride.

At least five other local dentists publicly shared facts about fluoridation, while ER doctors, cardiologists, neurologists, endocrinologists and pediatricians in the Potsdam area also shared testimony related to fluoridation as a public health benefit, said Dr. Akin.

Andrew Williams, M.D., is an associate medical director of a hospital system in the Potsdam area and also the director of a community health center and president of the county health board. He was among the physicians to share testimony at public meetings.

Dr. Williams said making village trustees aware of the facts was his priority, which he did with the help of information resources from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I felt very strongly that we, as a medical and dental community, could not let the anti-fluoride activists take such a critical public health measure away,” said Dr. Williams in an email to the ADA News.

In addition to testimonies at public meetings, Drs. Akin and Williams helped launch letter writing campaigns and phone drives and collected signatures from more than 130 health care professionals and academicians in the area for two letters sent to village board members. They also made and distributed “I love Fluoride” T-shirts and organized door-to-door campaigns, with Dr. Akin’s wife, Ginger, among those who participated in helping inform residents. “Many residents were unaware of the pending vote and surprised the trustees would even consider its elimination,” said Dr. Akin.

When it came time to vote, village board members who voted “yes” cited the importance of preventive medicine and their trust of local health care professionals, according to a local news report about the vote.

Dr. Williams said the collaboration among area physicians, dentists, academics and residents “was indispensable.” They also welcomed assistance from the American Fluoridation Society. “We were able to work together to emphasize that community water fluoridation is a safe, effective, economical and ethical public health intervention hat helps those in greatest need,” said Dr. Williams.

When asked what dentists in municipalities where fluoridation is being discussed should do, Dr. Akin suggested getting or staying informed about the scientific research related to fluoride by reading the ADA publication Fluoridation Facts and visiting the American Academy of Pediatrics fluoridation website, ILikeMyTeeth.org.

“Resist apathy,” said Dr. Akin, and “work closely with hospital and medical community.”

Since 1950, the ADA has endorsed water fluoridation as a safe and effective public health measure for the prevention of tooth decay. For more information about the ADA’s efforts or for resources from the ADA about fluoridation, visit ADA.org/Fluoride or email Jane McGinley, manager of fluoridation and preventive health activities at the ADA, at mcginleyj@ada.org.

“I love Fluoride” T-shirt
Fluoride champion: Dr. Lee Akin wears one of the “I love Fluoride” T-shirts he helped make and distribute among water fluoridation supporters in Potsdam.

*Original article online at https://www.ada.org/en/publications/ada-news/2018-archive/october/i-love-fluoride-campaign-proves-effective-in-new-york

See past articles on the Potsdam fluoridation issue:

Oct 1, 2018 ADA News ‘I love fluoride’ campaign proves effective in New York
Sept 26, 2018 North Country Now Opinion: More Medicaid coverage is better than fluoride, says Potsdam resident
By Jessie LaRose, Potsdam
Sept 18, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Village of Potsdam to continue fluoridating the water
Sept 18, 2018 North Country Now Village of Potsdam approves controversial fluoridation of municipal water by 4-1 vote
Sept 18, 2018 North Country Now Opinion: Colton man makes five point plan to ‘Keep Potsdam Smiling’
By By Jerry Bartlett, Colton
Sept 16, 2018 North Country Now Medical and dental professionals urge Potsdam to continue fluoridating water; vote could be Monday
Sept 11, 2018 North Country Now Opinion: Fluoride won’t fix oral health problem, says Potsdam resident
By Susan E. Powers, Potsdam
Sept 11, 2018 North Country Now Opinion: Potsdam woman wonders if we should medicate public via water supply
By Paula Youmell, Potsdam
Sept 8, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam residents voice opinions on water fluoridation as the village plans to vote on matter on Sept. 17
Sept 5, 2018 North Country Now Fluoridation meeting draws crowd in Potsdam, residents suggest alternative dental health programs
Sept 5, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam residents voice opinions on water fluoridation as the village plans to vote on matter on Sept. 17
Aug 23, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam Village board hears professional and public comments on fluoridating the water
Aug 21, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Letter: Potsdam needs to consider facts on fluoride
By Dean Laubscher
Aug 21, 2018 North Country Now Potsdam meeting draws out those in support of fluoridation
Aug 11, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Letter: Potsdam: Fluoridated water has proven health benefits
By Stephen A. Jennings, Jefferson County Public Health Service
Aug 9, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Editorial: Chew on this: Potsdam should continue adding fluoride to its water supply
Aug 5, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam gets engineering report on fluoride
Aug 5, 2018 North Country Now Potsdam village board will vote on fluoridation before end of September
July 29, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam forum focuses on choice about fluoridation
July 19, 2018 North Country Now Fluoridated water opponent to speak at Potsdam town meeting July 26
June 3, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam water quality flagged with violations, then rectified; fluoride decision awaits research
June 2, 2018 North Country Now Most Potsdam village respondents say services worth the cost
April 20, 2018 North Country Now Potsdam will study fluoridation system with help from grant funding
March 8, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam Village Trustees discuss fluoridation
Jan 30, 2018 Watertown Daily Times Letter: Look into effects fluoridation has on body
By Dean Laubscher
Dec 6, 2017 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam receives legal advice on water source, fluoridation
Oct 3, 2017 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam holds public hearing on fluoridation
Sept 24, 2017 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam: Local dentists express support for water fluoridation
Sept 11, 2017 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam: Village trustee meeting brings comments on fluoride
Aug 27, 2017 Watertown Daily Times Potsdam trustees consider whether to end fluoridation
Aug 10, 2017 North Country Now Letter: Fluoride expert willing to help Potsdam with issue
By Paul Connett
July 30, 2018 North Country Now Potsdam village might stop fluoridating water, might not; study sought
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF