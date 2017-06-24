Excerpt:

Groundwater irrigates over 73% of land in the state. This has led to a sharp decline in the water table. According to the Central Ground Water Board, of the 138 administrative blocks in Punjab, 110 blocks are overexploited, four are critical and two are semi-critical. Only 22 blocks are safe, but they have other problems such as arsenic, fluoride and uranium contamination.

