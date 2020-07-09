Note from the Fluoride Action Network The following content was “last reviewed on July 9, 2020” less than one month after the close of the TSCA trial on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. The following information gives no indication, whatsoever, to the fact that in fluoridated communities, where over 200 million Americans live, the fetus and the formula-fed infant are the most susceptible to fluoride’s neurotoxicity. (EC)

What can I do to limit my exposure to fluoride

Talk with your dentist about the best use of fluoride to prevent tooth decay. In adults in the U.S., there is little concern about unwanted health effects even from the combined level of fluoride from all sources. Fluoride toothpaste is effective for preventing tooth decay and does not contribute to fluorosis unless it is swallowed.

Water fluoridation is beneficial for reducing and controlling tooth decay and promoting oral health in children and adults. You can check with your local water supplier to see how much fluoride is in your drinking water. Consumers served by private wells may want to have their water tested by a state certified laboratory. You can find one by contacting your state water certification officer. Contact information for your state can be found at http://water.epa.gov/scitech/drinkingwater/labcert/

