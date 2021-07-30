Intermann letter: Read the evidence against fluoride

I fully accept that Theo Van der Veen (Port News, 22 July) is happy to rest on his “lived experience” of water fluoridation, and more power to him and his family’s good health.
However, as it seems clear he’s not actually read the published evidence against fluoridation, I’d ask that he do so before again accusing me, who has studied it, of myth-mongering.
Yes, there will be a community poll along with the council elections 4 December, and it’s well-known I’ll be voting ‘Yes’ to stop fluoridation.
Why?
I. Fluoridation chemicals are toxic industrial waste. Simple fact and no question.
2. The evidence of potential harms from fluoride consumption is now well-documented globally in the peer-reviewed research, especially since 2006.
3. The prime promoter of fluoridation ‘safety’ in Australia, NHMRC, admits never having funded a single project to study fluoride’s potential adverse health effects.
4. Water fluoridation is currently forced on us with no choice. This poll could change that.
Cr Lisa Intemann PhD
Deputy Mayor
*Original letter online at https://www.portnews.com.au/story/7364410/read-the-evidence-against-fluoride/