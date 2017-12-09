Excerpt:

The current president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Prof. Fernando Stein, visited Israel late last month to attend the annual conference of the Israel Pediatric Emergency Medicine Society in Tel Aviv.

The article noted that the AAP has “a firm stand in favor of fluoridation of drinking water, which in Israel was halted by objections from then-health minister Yael German three years [ago] and has not yet been restored by her successor Ya’acov Litzman due to litigation and bureaucracy.”

*Read the full article titled, Pediatricians discuss specialized care for children at Tel Aviv conference , is online at http://www.jpost.com/HEALTH-SCIENCE/Pediatricians-discuss-specialized-care-for-children-at-Tel-Aviv-conference-517560