YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said his party, after coming to power in the State, would take steps to solve the problem of fluoride in drinking water in the upland areas of Udayagiri, Kaligiri and other villages in the district.

He said the fluoride problem could be solved by supplying more water from the reservoirs to ponds and other water sources in the upland areas. This would also help increase the groundwater table, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, addressed villagers at Kaligiri, Krishnareddypalem, Kudumuladinnepadu, Tallapadu crossroads, Chinna Annaluru, Makidalapalem, and Jangalapalli.

The villagers told the Opposition leader that lack of safe drinking water was taking a toll on the health of the residents.

Irrigation projects

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure as Chief Minister, the Somasila and other irrigation projects had been given priority. But these projects were neglected by the ruling TDP, he charged.

They should have been completed without delay so as to ensure proper drinking water to the residents of the upland areas, he said.

He accused the TDP of not fulfilling any promise it had made to the poor at the time of the elections in 2014.

On Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would begin the padayatra from the outskirts of Jangalapalli and cover Adimurthipuram, Thurpu Erraballi crossroads, Kondapuram, Renamala, and Thurpupalem villages.

*Original article online at http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jagan-promises-to-address-drinking-water-problem/article22755675.ece