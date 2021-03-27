Fluoride Action Network

Japan extends Rs 3,272 crore loan for water projects in 2 districts

Source: The Times of India | March 27th, 2021
Location: India
Industry type: Water Treatment

NEW DELHI: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended an official development assistance (ODA) loan of Rs 3,272 crore [$2.11 billion] for Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (Phase 2) in Jhunjhunu and Barmer districts to provide clean drinking water aimed at controlling water borne diseases.

To achieve the objective, the fund will be spent on constructing water treatment plants and related facilities while building capacity at the community level. Most parts of the state are largely dependent on groundwater for drinking purposes. However, due to the increasing pressure of population, the groundwater recourses have been depleted and many sources are contaminated with nitrate, chloride and fluoride having above the permissible limits…

*Read the full article at http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/81714515.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

