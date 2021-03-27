Japan extends Rs 3,272 crore loan for water projects in 2 districts

NEW DELHI: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended an official development assistance (ODA) loan of Rs 3,272 crore [$2.11 billion] for Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (Phase 2) in Jhunjhunu and Barmer districts to provide clean drinking water aimed at controlling water borne diseases.

To achieve the objective, the fund will be spent on constructing water treatment plants and related facilities while building capacity at the community level. Most parts of the state are largely dependent on groundwater for drinking purposes. However, due to the increasing pressure of population, the groundwater recourses have been depleted and many sources are contaminated with nitrate, chloride and fluoride having above the permissible limits…

