Ranchi: The cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 103.69 crore for installation of solar-powered defluoridation plants, high-yield deep tube wells and water tanks, besides laying of pipelines, among other things.

Over 323 hamlets spread over 15 water supply districts will be benefited by this project to provide fluoride-free drinking water under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme.

Additional chief secretary (finance) Sukhdev Singh said the funds would be released in the current fiscal and the contractor who would be awarded the job would also be responsible for maintenance of the facilities for 10 years. He added that the work order would be given through an open tender.

The cabinet also decided that the state would complete the Rs 93.68-crore Kanchi irrigation project on its own after the Centre refused to extend financial aid. Release of Rs 85.75 crore was approved for completion of command area development and water management work.

For execution of Mahila Shakti Kendra Yojana in 20 districts, the state will release Rs 30.01 crore in the current fiscal. The project is worth Rs 59.71 crore and is expected to be completed within the next fiscal.

The Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation has been nominated consultant for setting up software technology parks in Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Deoghar and Bokaro.

*Original article online at https://www.telegraphindia.com/states/jharkhand/funds-for-fluoride-filter-235603