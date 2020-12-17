Juliet Guichon letter: No debate on fluoride

On Dec. 14, Calgary city council could have significantly helped Calgarians by 1. reducing pain, suffering, cost and misery; 2. wisely investing (spending $1.29 to save $55.47); 3. addressing racial inequity; 4. honouring the will of the people expressed in two plebiscites; 5. following medical advice; and 6. attracting young families.

City council could have reinstated community water fluoridation but did not even discuss this safe and effective public health measure during a pandemic. Who do council members serve?

Juliet Guichon, president, Calgarians for Kids’ Health

*Original letter online at https://calgaryherald.com/opinion/letters/your-letters-for-dec-17-3