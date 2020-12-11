Kairos Power selects East Tennessee Technology Park site for fluoride salt-cooled high-temperature test reactor

OAK RIDGE, TENN., UNITED STATES — Kairos Power announced today at the 2020 East Tennessee Economic Council (ETEC) Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration its plans to deploy a test reactor at the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, pending completion of due diligence and the results of discussions with state and local officials.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of coming to East Tennessee,” said Michael Laufer, Co-Founder and CEO of Kairos Power. “The infrastructure available at ETTP, combined with its proximity to key collaborators at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory makes this a great location to demonstrate our technology. The successful commissioning of Hermes builds on our current technology development programs and extensive engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Ultimately, Hermes will prove that Kairos Power can deliver real systems at our cost targets to make advanced nuclear a competitive source of clean energy in the United States.”

“The Oak Ridge Corridor will be a great location for Kairos Power,” ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia said. “The national lab has a number of efforts under way to advance nuclear technologies, including world-class capabilities in molten salt reactors. We have worked with Kairos Power in the past and are pleased that they selected the ETTP site for this project.”

“The City of Oak Ridge has a long and distinguished history of nuclear innovation. The citizens of Oak Ridge look forward to welcoming Kairos Power to our community. As Oak Ridge continues its transformation into modern nuclear technology, Kairos will be an important part of demonstrating a center of innovation,” said Mayor Warren Gooch.

ETEC President Jim Campbell stated, “We are delighted that Kairos Power is planning to pursue a new nuclear facility at ETTP. It’s very gratifying, not only to see the former Oak Ridge resources repurposed, but to see the continuation of nuclear innovation that East Tennessee is famous for.”

Kairos Power has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Heritage Center, LLC, to acquire the former K-33 gaseous diffusion plant site at ETTP, subject to ongoing due diligence evaluations.

