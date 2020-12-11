Fluoride Action Network

Kairos Power selects East Tennessee Technology Park site for fluoride salt-cooled high-temperature test reactor

Source: Press Release: Kairos Power | EINPresswire.com
Posted on December 11th, 2020
Location: United States, Tennessee
Industry type: Nuclear Industry
Kairos Power is a nuclear energy technology and engineering company whose mission is to enable the world’s transition to clean energy with the ultimate goal of dramatically improving people’s quality of life while protecting the environment. This goal will be accomplished through the commercialization of the Kairos Power fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR) that can be deployed with robust safety and at affordable cost.

