Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of Moon on April 23rd with the brand’s founder, Sean Neff. The direct-to-consumer brand is sold online.

Moon’s mission is to elevate oral care, making it a “beauty experience” — and its black packaging looks stylish.

Jenner worked with Neff to co-create the Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen.

The Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen retails for $19.99 and contains light-reflecting pigments and carbamide peroxide to provide instant brightening, plus whitening over time. The formula is a vanilla mint flavor, and includes an antioxidant blend “crafted from Kendall’s favorite natural ingredients,” the brand says, including soothing lavender oil, whitening strawberry extract, and honeysuckle flower, which has healing properties.

Moon’s soft bristle toothbrushes feature ultra-fine black and white bristles. The sleek design includes an ultra-lightweight, matte black handle with a thumb grip for extra comfort.

The collection also includes Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste (Fluoride-Free), Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste (Fluoride-Free), Activated Charcoal Whitening Mouth Rinse (Fluoride-Free), Clean Slide Floss ($3.99), and Clean Slide Flossers (90 Pack).

Photos: Far Left, Moon’s founder Sean Neff with Kendall Jenner, via PRnewsFoto / Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen and Kendall Jenner via Moon Oral Care

*Original online at https://www.beautypackaging.com/contents/view_breaking-news/2019-04-25/kendall-jenner-makes-oral-care-stylish-with-the-launch-of-moon/