New Delhi: According to the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, more than 8000 children in Kerala are affected with Fluorosis. The main reason is attributed to the drinking water containing fluoride.

The condition which effects mainly teeth and bones are mainly seen in the districts of Palakkad and Alappuzha. A survey conducted shows that the drinking water in these districts are non-potable. In India alone, almost 1.15 cr people suffer from fluorosis due to unavailability of pure and safe drinking water.

The survey was conducted with the help of state agencies. 8782 children in Kerala, 4 lakhs in Karnataka, 15,643 in Tamil Nadu and 9,777 in Telangana is affected with the disease.

Dental fluorosis, that affects the enamel of the teeth is mainly common in Kerala. Earlier in 2009-10 period, the spreading of this was confirmed in Palakkad and in 2011-12 in Alappuzha. This year Rs 112 crore was allocated to prevent fluorosis in Kerala.

In this context, the health ministry is planning a survey together with the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. There are labs setup in 85 districts in India to find the fluoride content in drinking water.

Dental fluorosis is the appearance of faint white lines or streaks on the teeth that only occurs when young children consume too much fluoride, from any source, over long periods when teeth are developing under the gums. Once teeth breaks through the gums, fluorosis does not develop. This can be due to the use of unfit drinking water containing fluoride and excessive use of fluoride containing toothpaste. Meanwhile, skeletal fluorosis affects the neck, spine, shoulder and knees.

*Original article at http://english.mathrubhumi.com/health/health-news/kerala-sees-a-rise-in-dental-fluorosis-fluoride-affect-enamel-children-palakkad-alappuzha-1.2114244