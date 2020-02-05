Residents have been invited by the City to help Council consider whether or not fluoride should be added to the municipal water supply.

Kingston’s water does not have fluoride added to it currently and one of Council’s strategic priorities, falling under its goal to ‘foster healthy citizens and vibrant spaces‘, is to study the feasibility of fluoridation.

According to Lanie Hurdle, the City’s Chief Administrative Officer, the municipality is neither for nor against fluoridation at this point but are collecting information for Council’s consideration.

Residents can provide their input completing this online survey by 4pm on Tuesday, March 3 or by attending one of these open houses to share your thoughts:

Feb.19 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Rideau Heights Community Centre, 85 MacCauley St.

Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the INVISTA Centre, 1350 Gardiners Rd.

More information about fluoride and water fluoridation can be found at the City’s Fluoride and Water Fluoridation page.

*Original article online at http://kingstonherald.com/news/fluoridating-drinking-water-2010328033