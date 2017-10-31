Nakuru county has intervened to fix the high fluoride levels in water drunk by residents of Naivasha town and its environs.

The county has begun identifying clean sources of fluoride-free water.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui yesterday said the high contents of the chemical have adverse effects on residents, especially the young.

It browns teeth when used from childhood.

“The fluoride issue has been here for ages. We want to put this to rest by providing clean water to residents just as we promised during our campaigns,” Kinyanjui said.

He added the provision of clean and adequate water would also end the perennial water shortages.

Kinyanjui spoke during a meeting with leaders at the Naivasha subcounty offices, where he committed to fulfilling his election pledges for the town. Its sewerage and drainage systems will be overhauled.

*Original article online at https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2017/10/31/kinyanjui-to-end-naivasha-water-problems_c1661119