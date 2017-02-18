An American anti-fluoride advocate is coming to Kununurra as residents push to stop the introduction of increased fluoridation in the town’s water supply.
Paul Connett, a former chemistry professor, is coming to the Kimberley to outline why it should reject fluoridation.
Mr Connett is the founder of the Fluoride Action Network and has written books on fluoride.
The topic has become an election issue with most major party candidates so far weighing in.
Liberal candidate Warren Greatorex said in November he supported Kununurra residents having a choice about whether it was introduced despite the health minister from his own party being in favour.
Labor member for Kimberley Josie Farrer submitted a petition to Parliament last year on behalf of several hundred residents against fluoridation.
Nationals candidate Rob Houston said he had his personal views on the subject, but there had been a botched job in consultation by the Government with the community.
Pauline Hanson’s One Nation’s Keith Wright has repeatedly spoken in Kununurra against the introduction of fluoride, despite personally being in favour of the process.
He said the town already had naturally occurring fluoride in its water and it would would be a waste of money to increase the percentage when there were other places in WA which needed it more.
WA Greens candidate Liz JUVaughan said last weekweighed in last week saying residents should be able to choose if it was introduced into the water supply.
“There are concerns from a number of residents that the government, and its processes, has not been transparent. It is clearly a major concern for some members of the community and they have a right to have those concerns answered by government,” she said.
“This is not a critique on the science of fluoride and dental health, it is a statement on the right of the community to have their questions answered; this isn’t controversial, this is democracy.
“The addition of fluoride to drinking water is not a cure-all for poor dental health; we should be doing more to educate people on and treat the underlying causes.”
Mr Connett will be speaking at Kununurra Leisure Centre on Monday at an event running from 5.30-7.30pm.