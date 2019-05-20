Labor’s Justine Elliot has been returned to the seat of Richmond (Tweed, Byron and Ballina shires), after the surprise re-election of the Liberal-National Morrison government on Saturday.
And like many elections preceding this, the Byron Shire Green vote was again instrumental in returning Labor’s Elliot into office.
Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser secured a strong vote in both surrounding electorates of Ballina and Tweed.
According to www.tallyroom.aec.gov.au, the two candidate preferred (TCP) vote for Richmond put Labor’s Elliot at 47,854 votes, or 53.83 per cent of the vote. This is a swing of -0.13 from the last election three years ago. Elliot’s margin against the Nationals’ candidate Matthew Fraser is 6,810. His two candidate preferred result was 41,044, or 46.17 per cent of the vote.
Greens candidate and Byron Shire councillor Michael Lyon picked up 17,727 votes, or 19.94 per cent. The Greens result is a half a per cent swing down from the previous election in 2016.
According to www.tallyroom.aec.gov.au there were 119,446 eligible Richmond electors and the turnout was 79.95 per cent. Informal votes accounted for 6.91 per cent of the total.
First preference count
The following is the first preference count, which is where voters marked a ‘one’ against their preferred candidate. The subsequent preferences of voters and candidates are then taken into account, which produces the two candidate preferred (TCP) result.
Sustainable Australia 2,660 votes or 2.99 per cent
United Australia Party 3,386 votes, or 3.81 per cent
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group) 1,151 votes, or 1.29 per cent.
Labor 28,455 votes, or 32.01 per cent
Independent Ray Karam 1,321 votes, or 1.49 per cent.
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party 1,013 votes, or 1.14 per cent
The Nationals 33,185 votes, or 37.33 per cent
The Greens 17,727 votes, or 19.94 per cent.
Polling booths – a snapshot
Ballina (three booths combined)
Sustainable Australia: 352
United Australia Party: 452
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 222
Labor: 4,511
Independent Ray Karam: 272
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 88
The Nationals: 6,281
The Greens: 1,996
Bangalow
Sustainable Australia: 27
United Australia Party: 22
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 13
Labor: 420
Independent Ray Karam: 12
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 21
The Nationals: 339
The Greens: 542
Banora Point
Sustainable Australia: 41
United Australia Party: 58
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 10
Labor: 443
Independent Ray Karam: 24
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 5
The Nationals: 699
The Greens: 107
Billinudgel
Sustainable Australia: 15
United Australia Party: 17
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 3
Labor: 264
Independent Ray Karam: 12
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 13
The Nationals: 120
The Greens: 256
Brunswick Heads
Sustainable Australia: 49
United Australia Party: 27
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 18
Labor: 374
Independent Ray Karam: 22
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 43
The Nationals: 213
The Greens: 601
Byron and Suffolk (four booths combined)
Sustainable Australia: 178
United Australia Party: 138
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 50
Labor: 2,191
Independent Ray Karam: 103
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 126
The Nationals: 1,533
The Greens: 2,939
Coorabell
Sustainable Australia: 8
United Australia Party: 7
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 0
Labor: 48
Independent Ray Karam: 1
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 2
The Nationals: 42
The Greens: 98
Durrumbul
Sustainable Australia: 12
United Australia Party: 3
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 4
Labor: 111
Independent Ray Karam: 1
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 18
The Nationals: 47
The Greens: 149
Federal
Sustainable Australia: 6
United Australia Party: 2
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 7
Labor: 162
Independent Ray Karam: 4
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 4
The Nationals: 71
The Greens: 269
Kingscliff
Sustainable Australia: 37
United Australia Party: 73
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 24
Labor: 545
Independent Ray Karam: 18
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 7
The Nationals: 695
The Greens: 192
Lennox Head
Sustainable Australia: 64
United Australia Party: 47
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 30
Labor: 691
Independent Ray Karam: 13
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 12
The Nationals: 708
The Greens: 683
Mullumbimby (two polling booths combined)
Sustainable Australia: 86
United Australia Party: 54
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 28
Labor: 662
Independent Ray Karam: 31
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 142
The Nationals: 466
The Greens: 1,356
Murwillumbah (four polling booths combined)
Sustainable Australia: 246
United Australia Party: 341
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 129
Labor: 2,338
Independent Ray Karam: 124
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 116
The Nationals: 3,014
The Greens: 1,536
Ocean Shores (two polling booths combined)
Sustainable Australia: 67
United Australia Party: 57
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 27
Labor: 727
Independent Ray Karam: 27
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 61
The Nationals: 414
The Greens: 866
Pottsville (two polling booths combined)
Sustainable Australia: 64
United Australia Party: 83
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 25
Labor: 675
Independent Ray Karam: 30
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 20
The Nationals: 787
The Greens: 376
Suffolk Park
Sustainable Australia: 36
United Australia Party: 15
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 14
Labor: 314
Independent Ray Karam: 7
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 15
The Nationals: 171
The Greens: 496
Terranora
Sustainable Australia: 42
United Australia Party: 38
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 25
Labor: 266
Independent Ray Karam: 18
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 7
The Nationals: 554
The Greens: 126
Tintenbar
Sustainable Australia: 18
United Australia Party: 14
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 4
Labor: 102
Independent Ray Karam: 8
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 2
The Nationals: 209
The Greens: 101
Tweed Heads (four polling booths combined)
Sustainable Australia: 346
United Australia Party: 637
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 136
Labor: 4,566
Independent Ray Karam: 190
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 66
The Nationals: 6,310
The Greens: 1,186
Uki Public School
Sustainable Australia: 19
United Australia Party: 22
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 5
Labor: 206
Independent Ray Karam: 8
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 25
The Nationals: 136
The Greens: 251
Wilsons Creek
Sustainable Australia: 8
United Australia Party: 2
Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 0
Labor: 54
Independent Ray Karam: 3
Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 12
The Nationals: 11
The Greens: 102
*Original article online at https://www.echo.net.au/2019/05/labor-returned-richmond/