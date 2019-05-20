Labor’s Justine Elliot has been returned to the seat of Richmond (Tweed, Byron and Ballina shires), after the surprise re-election of the Liberal-National Morrison government on Saturday.

And like many elections preceding this, the Byron Shire Green vote was again instrumental in returning Labor’s Elliot into office.

Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser secured a strong vote in both surrounding electorates of Ballina and Tweed.

According to www.tallyroom.aec.gov.au, the two candidate preferred (TCP) vote for Richmond put Labor’s Elliot at 47,854 votes, or 53.83 per cent of the vote. This is a swing of -0.13 from the last election three years ago. Elliot’s margin against the Nationals’ candidate Matthew Fraser is 6,810. His two candidate preferred result was 41,044, or 46.17 per cent of the vote.

Greens candidate and Byron Shire councillor Michael Lyon picked up 17,727 votes, or 19.94 per cent. The Greens result is a half a per cent swing down from the previous election in 2016.

According to www.tallyroom.aec.gov.au there were 119,446 eligible Richmond electors and the turnout was 79.95 per cent. Informal votes accounted for 6.91 per cent of the total.

First preference count

The following is the first preference count, which is where voters marked a ‘one’ against their preferred candidate. The subsequent preferences of voters and candidates are then taken into account, which produces the two candidate preferred (TCP) result.

Sustainable Australia 2,660 votes or 2.99 per cent

United Australia Party 3,386 votes, or 3.81 per cent

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group) 1,151 votes, or 1.29 per cent.

Labor 28,455 votes, or 32.01 per cent

Independent Ray Karam 1,321 votes, or 1.49 per cent.

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party 1,013 votes, or 1.14 per cent

The Nationals 33,185 votes, or 37.33 per cent

The Greens 17,727 votes, or 19.94 per cent.

Polling booths – a snapshot

Ballina (three booths combined)

Sustainable Australia: 352

United Australia Party: 452

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 222

Labor: 4,511

Independent Ray Karam: 272

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 88

The Nationals: 6,281

The Greens: 1,996

Bangalow

Sustainable Australia: 27

United Australia Party: 22

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 13

Labor: 420

Independent Ray Karam: 12

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 21

The Nationals: 339

The Greens: 542

Banora Point

Sustainable Australia: 41

United Australia Party: 58

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 10

Labor: 443

Independent Ray Karam: 24

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 5

The Nationals: 699

The Greens: 107

Billinudgel

Sustainable Australia: 15

United Australia Party: 17

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 3

Labor: 264

Independent Ray Karam: 12

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 13

The Nationals: 120

The Greens: 256

Brunswick Heads

Sustainable Australia: 49

United Australia Party: 27

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 18

Labor: 374

Independent Ray Karam: 22

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 43

The Nationals: 213

The Greens: 601

Byron and Suffolk (four booths combined)

Sustainable Australia: 178

United Australia Party: 138

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 50

Labor: 2,191

Independent Ray Karam: 103

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 126

The Nationals: 1,533

The Greens: 2,939

Coorabell

Sustainable Australia: 8

United Australia Party: 7

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 0

Labor: 48

Independent Ray Karam: 1

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 2

The Nationals: 42

The Greens: 98

Durrumbul

Sustainable Australia: 12

United Australia Party: 3

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 4

Labor: 111

Independent Ray Karam: 1

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 18

The Nationals: 47

The Greens: 149

Federal

Sustainable Australia: 6

United Australia Party: 2

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 7

Labor: 162

Independent Ray Karam: 4

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 4

The Nationals: 71

The Greens: 269

Kingscliff

Sustainable Australia: 37

United Australia Party: 73

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 24

Labor: 545

Independent Ray Karam: 18

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 7

The Nationals: 695

The Greens: 192

Lennox Head

Sustainable Australia: 64

United Australia Party: 47

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 30

Labor: 691

Independent Ray Karam: 13

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 12

The Nationals: 708

The Greens: 683

Mullumbimby (two polling booths combined)

Sustainable Australia: 86

United Australia Party: 54

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 28

Labor: 662

Independent Ray Karam: 31

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 142

The Nationals: 466

The Greens: 1,356

Murwillumbah (four polling booths combined)

Sustainable Australia: 246

United Australia Party: 341

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 129

Labor: 2,338

Independent Ray Karam: 124

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 116

The Nationals: 3,014

The Greens: 1,536

Ocean Shores (two polling booths combined)

Sustainable Australia: 67

United Australia Party: 57

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 27

Labor: 727

Independent Ray Karam: 27

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 61

The Nationals: 414

The Greens: 866

Pottsville (two polling booths combined)

Sustainable Australia: 64

United Australia Party: 83

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 25

Labor: 675

Independent Ray Karam: 30

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 20

The Nationals: 787

The Greens: 376

Suffolk Park

Sustainable Australia: 36

United Australia Party: 15

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 14

Labor: 314

Independent Ray Karam: 7

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 15

The Nationals: 171

The Greens: 496

Terranora

Sustainable Australia: 42

United Australia Party: 38

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 25

Labor: 266

Independent Ray Karam: 18

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 7

The Nationals: 554

The Greens: 126

Tintenbar

Sustainable Australia: 18

United Australia Party: 14

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 4

Labor: 102

Independent Ray Karam: 8

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 2

The Nationals: 209

The Greens: 101

Tweed Heads (four polling booths combined)

Sustainable Australia: 346

United Australia Party: 637

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 136

Labor: 4,566

Independent Ray Karam: 190

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 66

The Nationals: 6,310

The Greens: 1,186

Uki Public School

Sustainable Australia: 19

United Australia Party: 22

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 5

Labor: 206

Independent Ray Karam: 8

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 25

The Nationals: 136

The Greens: 251

Wilsons Creek

Sustainable Australia: 8

United Australia Party: 2

Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group): 0

Labor: 54

Independent Ray Karam: 3

Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party: 12

The Nationals: 11

The Greens: 102

*Original article online at https://www.echo.net.au/2019/05/labor-returned-richmond/